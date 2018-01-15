Some residents to return home following Athol ice jam

Days after being evacuated because of an ice jam, some Athol residents are going to be able to return home.

Athol Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said that Monday morning, the Army Corps of Engineers did planned releases of water from two dams that were upstream from the ice jam that formed on the Millers River over the weekend.

Officials monitored the river conditions following those releases, including along key choke points, and it was determined that those Morton Meadows residents who live in building #1 and building #2 (units 1 through 12) can return home today.

"The residents have been provided with bags to have essentials ready to go if conditions change and they must be evacuated," Suhoski explained.

The Army Corps of Engineers will increase that water release today, which should increase the flow - and possibly the height - of the river.

"The team will monitor the river overnight and meet tomorrow morning to determine if it is safe for residents to return to the so-called 'river side' buildings at Morton Meadow," Suhoski said.

Fifteen people from those 'river side' buildings remain evacuated and sheltered and are being assisted by town agencies and the Salvation Army.

The Exchange Street Bridge, which runs over the Millers River, remains closed to traffic. MassDOT tells Western Mass News that crews are expected to inspect the bridge on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Town officials are also urging people in the area to stay away from the river and off of the ice for safety reasons.

