Gas prices rise slightly to $2.51 a gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices have risen to an average $2.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey of prices on Monday found an increase of three cents per gallon in the Bay State.

The price of gas in Massachusetts is two cents per gallon below the national average of $2.53.

But it's 26 cents higher than at this time last year, when gas was averaging $2.25 in Massachusetts.

AAA's Mary Maguire says crude oil prices are on the rise and pushing up prices at the pump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.