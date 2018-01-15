Thousands of bags filled in South Hadley to helps fight hunger

Residents of South Hadley have joined forces for many years now, collecting donations of food through brown paper bags to distribute to a local food pantry in hopes of stomping out hunger.

Eight years ago, residents in the town of South Hadley came together to tackle an issue far too common: food insecurity.

The 'Bag The Community' event began small and each year, this all-volunteer collection has grown in size, handing out brown paper bags to collect donations of non-perishable food items that can make a big impact.

"50,000 pounds came in last year," said Lori Souder, board president of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

It's a number Souder said continues to rise and helps keep the 500 families they serve each year fed.

Two days ago, over 6,000 bags were handed out to residents to fill and they did that and more.

"It is the largest event for the pantry for the whole year. One-third of our food comes in today," Souder added.

Brown bags filled to the top were picked up in droves and delivered to the high school to be sorted by more volunteers, both young and old, before the arduous walk to the boxing room.

However, it's a walk the volunteers said is worth it.

"I do this for the past three years to help wherever I can," said Alexzander Hamel, a freshman at South Hadley High.

Hamel said that he volunteers because the same food he's sorting today could come full circle to his family, who uses the pantry.

"So I feel like since we use it, we should give back," Hamel noted.

Tanya Kopec, who has been a volunteer since the events conception, told Western Mass News that the turnout is always incredible to see.

"It is just fascinating to see every year. The number of volunteers that we get, the student enthusiasm, the generosity of the town, ya know, it just keeps growing and growing," Kopec noted.

What's even more encouraging Kopec said is the people it helps.

"It just really fits the title, neighbors helping neighbors," Kopec explained.

