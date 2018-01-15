Large chunks of ice wash ashore in South Hadley

Incredible images are coming out of South Hadley as ice has washed ashore at Brunelle's Marina.

Ice piled four feet high at some points has people driving by just to take pictures.

People have been stopping by the marina for the last two days to see with their own eyes this ice pile up.

After a seemingly frozen solid Connecticut River broke loose Saturday night, Brunelle's Marina has had ice stack up almost four feet high, in chunks that measure up to 15 inches thick.

"We should have a view tax out there or something, I don't know, It’s pretty amazing to see. It doesn’t happen like this very often," said Luke Brunelle, president of Brunelle's Marina.

The docks are taken out of the water for the winter to prevent any damage and for the first time in years, they did not take down the flag pole for the winter. Now, it's surrounded by ice.

[PHOTOS: Ice jams cause flooding across Western Mass]

"If we had more rain, this could have been more of an issue. This ice could have been further up in the parking lot. It could have jammed up," Brunelle said.

Although nothing is obviously damaged yet, they are still worried there might be some damage if the ice moves or gets worse.

"Our electrical outlets, steel posts are all under that ice sheet right now and it’ll be interesting if they got bent or anything like that," Brunelle explained.

Brunelle told Western Mass News they don’t mind people coming in to check out the ice pile up, but one thing officials in South Hadley want you to remember is stay off this ice.

"People to stay away from the river bank at this point. You can go down and take your pictures, but keep your distance," said South Hadley Fire Capt. Jim Pula.

