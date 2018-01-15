Kids being hit hard by this year's flu

This year's strain of the flu is proving to be more active and more severe then in years past, with more hospitalizations and deaths reported.

That is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu is hitting everywhere. The CDC said that the entire continental United States is now under what it calls a 'widespread' flu outbreak.

This year's strain is hitting children especially hard.

Taking a look nationwide, so far this season, 20 children have died from the flu or complications from the flu.

The CDC said that this time last year, that number was three.

Local pediatricians offices are swamped with concerned parents whose children either have the flu or flu-like symptoms.

"We are, we're seeing definitely an increase in flu cases then we normally do. We're seeing a lot more fevers and a lot more viral strains then we normally do," said Neil Nordstrom, DNP with Pediatric Services of East Longmeadow.

Nordstrom told Western Mass News that children in particular with the flu can become dehydrated easily, which spells trouble.

"Because when the body temperature goes above 101, children have a tendency of not feeling well and when they're not feeling well, they don't want to drink and they don't want to eat and that can cause dehydration, which is a concern," Nordstrom added.

Nordstrom said that it's critical the body stays hydrated to fight the flu and other potential complications.

"When you get the flu, your immune system decreases and you become more susceptible to other illnesses for example pneumonia," Nordstrom noted.

The CDC said that 70 to 80 percent of the children who have died this year from the flu or flu complications were not vaccinated.

Nordstrom said that if you haven't already, make sure your child gets the flu shot.

After that, hand washing constantly. If that's not available, alcohol-free hand sanitizer.

If your child is sick, when should you make the call to the pediatrician?

"It's never too early to call, it's always a good idea to check in," Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom added to monitor your child for any changes.

"The most important thing is to hydrate your child. Treat your child if they're sick with Tylenol and Motrin with elevated temperatures, Call us with any concerns. Any worsening symptoms should be seen. Any symptoms that last longer then 48 hours should be seen," Nordstrom said.

We are now considered to be at the peak of the flu season, but the CDC predicts we still have another 11 to13 weeks to go and still highly recommends getting that flu shot.

