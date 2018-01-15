Crews rescue dog from icy pond in Conway

A dog is safely back on-shore today after falling through some ice over the weekend.

Conway Fire reported on Facebook that around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, they were called out to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice on a beaver pond that was about one-quarter mile into the woods.

Firefighters responded and once on-scene, additional aide from the Ashfield and Charlemont Fire Departments was called in.

Thanks to all involved it was a great outcome and Finn was brought to shore safely," the fire department noted.

