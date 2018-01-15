Reports: person shot at RI mall parking garage

Police in Providence, RI are investigating a reported shooting at a mall parking garage.

WLNE-TV and the Providence Journal report that the shooting occurred late Monday afternoon at the Providence Place Mall.

Investigators told WLNE that it's believe the shooting, which reportedly took place in one of mall's garages, was targeted and the suspect remains at large.

Police not letting anyone inside Providence Place Mall at this hour after one person was shot in the parking garage. Non life threatening injuries, and we're told the suspect is still at large. I'll have a live update ahead on @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/WQyw8zNUOG — John Krinjak (@johnkrinjakABC6) January 15, 2018

The city's public safety commissioner indicated that the victim appears to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

