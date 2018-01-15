Reports: person shot at RI mall parking garage - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Reports: person shot at RI mall parking garage

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
PROVIDENCE, RI (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Providence, RI are investigating a reported shooting at a mall parking garage.

WLNE-TV and the Providence Journal report that the shooting occurred late Monday afternoon at the Providence Place Mall.

Investigators told WLNE that it's believe the shooting, which reportedly took place in one of mall's garages, was targeted and the suspect remains at large.

The city's public safety commissioner indicated that the victim appears to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.