Agawam residents concerned about trash collection

Some people in Agawam are wondering why their trash hasn't been picked up on schedule.

It comes after the city switched to a new trash pickup system last year.

The city said that with the holidays and the wild weather, things are a little behind.

Over the last year, people in Agawam have been adjusting to new trash and recycling collection.

The city contracts out to an outside company.

Each home received two barrels for free and if you have overflow, bags can be purchased at several local retailers.

But some in town are wondering why their trash hasn't been picked up on schedule.

Western Mass News saw some Christmas trees still waiting to be picked up.

And the town agrees, saying the schedule has been a bit mixed up, but that trash should still be getting picked up and to bear with them.

"We've had some weather, unusual weather this time of the year, and pickup times have been changed because they can't operate when it snows,” said Agawam City Councilor Paul Cavallo.

"Some people have isolated incidents, where maybe someone didn't put their trash can out where the truck can pick it up, or it could have been too much snow around it. Those issues do happen obviously. It's not a perfect system."

Councilor Cavallo also told Western Mass News that he hasn't received any complaints from anyone that he knows of, but you can always call the DPW or a city councilor to let them know of any issue.

