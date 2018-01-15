Local events celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Events were held across western Massachusetts and the country on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Northampton, the 34th Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration was held.

It featured a walk on the African-American Heritage Trail, as well as a convocation at Edwards Church with keynote speaker Dr. John Bracey.

Free workshops were also held throughout the day in downtown Northampton.

In Springfield, a celebration was held with music, song, and dance performances.

The theme this year was "Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity."

More than 700 students from the Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M. Studio, and Springfield College performed at the MassMutual Center.

The celebration is a collaborative effort of four different organizations.

