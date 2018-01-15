Western Mass. residents reacts to dramatic swings in weather

And with the snow in the forecast, people in western Mass are left shaking their heads.

Record lows and highs last week, and now snow and warm up in the forecast.

“We had those couple of warm days-- we needed that. This seesaw back and forth-- it’s supposed to get warmer later in the week and it’s not too warm right now,” said Lawrence Fairbrother.

With snow in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday, it looks like a typical January, and then warm temperatures heading into the weekend has everyone feeling like they have whiplash.

Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown explained that although temperature swings are common for this time of year, they are not often this dramatic.

“To get dramatic swings like that, it’s not that typical, but it does happen now and then. But the swing that we got were pretty unusual. I mean last Sunday the temperature was -21 and on Friday we got all the way up to 60 degrees.”

