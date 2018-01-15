Some Athol residents let back inside apartments following ice jam

Today water is being released from dams into the Millers River in an attempt to break up ice jams in Athol.

One of those ice jams broke apart on Saturday, forcing people from their homes and damaged a bridge in town that remains closed at this hour.

Some of those who were forced to be evacuated were allowed back a few hours ago, but some cannot return to their homes tonight.

Sandbags have been placed at these apartments that face the river.

Western Mass News was told on Sunday that the road there was flooded with water because of large chunks of ice on the Millers River crashing together to form what is called an ice jam.

And it’s because the ice is still stuck there together that some residents won’t be home tonight.

“They said we can come and get stuff-- necessities that we have to have and take it from there,” said Jack Stafford.

The ice drew many to stop by the bridges, one of which has been closed for possible damage from the ice to take in the view.

Athol’s Town Manager and Fire Chief are also patrolling the river for any changes or concerns, like frazil ice, which the fire chief said occurs in cold temps where slush goes under the ice jam.

“We are hopeful that tomorrow morning, when we monitor the river, that they can return home as well,” said Town Manager Shaun Suhowski.

