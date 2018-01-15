Council of Churches sees big increase in demand for fuel assistance

The recent brutally cold weather has taken a toll on area fuel assistance programs.

One of the local organizations that helps people in need is the Council of Churches.

"This winter, we see an increase of 40 to 50 percent. We have a waiting list," said Archbishop Timothy Paul, president of the Council of Churches of Western Massachusetts.

Paul told Western Mass News that the recent arctic air really spiked demand for fuel assistance.

"Our coiffures run low. We're very low. That's why we have a waiting list, so right now, the demand is so great especially for seniors," Paul explained.

Paul said that the Council of Churches emergency fuel fund is there for people who don't quality for income-based fuel assistance programs or who have gone through their money from those organizations.



"Primarily, we're getting calls from a lot of seniors and families who just don't meet that threshold, so we fill in the gap with Valley Opportunity and New England Farm Workers. We are the last resort so to speak," Paul explained.

Paul said that he's been with the Council of Churches for eight years and this is the worst he's seen in terms of need.

The council's funds come from the public and he's asking people to once again help.

"I just pray that people consider how cold it's been and help support a person or family in need during this time. We really want to reach out to those folks who are really struggling at this time,"

The need is so great that Paul told Western Mass News that next Sunday, congregations from the Council of Churches will be asked to give more money to the emergency fuel fund to help those people on the waiting list.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.