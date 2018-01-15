Scarves placed around signs in Athol for anyone in need

As Athol continues to clear an abundance of ice, hundreds of scarves have begun to show up on signs, park benches, and lamp posts across town.

As one store owner told us, these scarves could not have come at a better time.

On Main Street in Athol, you may have noticed scarves scattering the many signs and light posts on the streets.

The Town Common is filled with every color of them, and they are yours to take should you need it.

The scarves came from Deja Vu Consignment. In just their 3rd year, the shop received more than 500 scarves, hats and gloves for the homeless.

Ann Willhite has run Deja Vu for nearly a decade.

She told Western Mass News that the scarf inspiration came from a town in Canada, and a town over in Orange, where a group does the same thing.

With the help of a dozen volunteers, the donated scarves were placed all across town.

They are free to take, no questions asked, in hope that nobody goes cold this winter.

“People really do care, and it’s a little tiny gesture of kindness to a stranger,” said Willhite.

Athol has a 17 percent poverty rate according to the US Census Bureau. 5 percent above the state average.

As a woman who grew up only on the necessities, Willhite said that there is no better feeling then to see the scarves in action.

“I think it gives them an opportunity just to come along and help themselves to a scarf, maybe when nobody else is around, or something like that,” said Laura Neely.

The scarves are up for about a week before they are all taken. Willhite encourages anyone to come into town if they need one.

