Western Mass residents stock up on supplies ahead of more snow

Within the last week, the weather went from warm to cold, and now we'll be seeing the snow again tomorrow.

Residents have been preparing for the drastically changing winter weather by stocking up with more than just shovels, but also flood equipment.

Carl Combs is the manager at Rocky's Hardware in Springfield.

He said that people have been stocking up on salt and shovels, but also stuff to combat floods in their homes.

“Not so much this time of year, it is an unusual warm spell. Snow melted and rain causing more water to build up.”

Combs said that if your home is susceptible to flooding, you might want to get these items.

“Take your sump pump, make sure it’s working if you have one. Have one handy and extension cord and hose.”

And because the temperatures have been going from warm to cold rather quickly, ice is also a concern.

Combs said that many people have been buying ice melts as well.

It’s also always a good idea to have a home kit as well with flashlights, water and batteries.

