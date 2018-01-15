Palmer crews extricate driver following single car crash

Emergency crews were called to Old Warren Road in Palmer this evening for a single car crash.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that it happened around 7:45 p.m. and the driver of the car had to be extricated.

No word on their condition at this time or what caused the crash.

Police on the scene said that they had a difficult time removing the car from the wooded area, as it was part of a conservation area.

