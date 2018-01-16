Officials: Fire at wood company in Wilbraham does not seem suspicious

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Rocky Mountain Wood Company in Wilbraham shortly after midnight.

Police told western mass news a call came in from a Ludlow resident who could see the smoke from their house across the river.

When crews arrived at the scene they found two pieces of sorting equipment on fire as well as some of the wood chips.

According to officials, at this time the fire does not seem suspicious. The cause, however, remains under investigation.

Estimated damages, right now, are around $750,000.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.