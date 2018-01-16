Cities, towns and people prepare for more snow in the forecast

Here we go again, more snow is on the way for Tuesday night into Wednesday, and preparations across the Pioneer Valley have already begun.

Department of Public Works crews in Springfield have had plans in store since last week, monitoring the forecast and getting their resources ready.

Many cities and towns will likely be out during the day on Tuesday pre-treating roads to keep them safe.

Chris Cignoli, the public works director in Springfield, told Western Mass News snow storm work can often be crazy, with all hands on deck trying to clear out roads. That’s why every call to clear a road, and even every mailbox hit by a plow is all monitored in the DPW’s system. Residents can call 3-1-1 for an issue on the roads in the city, and a crew will go out to a location within an hour, Cignoli said.

While cities like Springfield prepare, some residents told Western Mass News they would rather stay indoors during this unusual swing of weather.

But for some people, they feel just the opposite. Some said there is just something about New England that they cannot let go, no matter how far they travel.

“We were in Florida for 14 years and I had to come back because I miss the change of the seasons,” Marilyn Libby,

As cities prepare, plenty of residents are doing the same, heading to local stores to gear up.

The typical things like shovels, salt bags and snow blowers are flying off the shelves at Rocky’s Hardware, but people are also preparing for something else entirely: Flooding.

Carl Combs, the manager for Rocky’s Hardware, told Western Mass News with this unusual string of weather, some homeowners are buying things like sump pump hoses for when the temps warm up after the storm.

Hardware experts say a sump pump collects water into a basin, and pushes it outside of your home. They are most effective if the water is being pushed away from your house and not right back into the flow that’s entering the home.

The water flows into it and is removed from the home through a hose.

Those concerned about ice? Rocky’s has also seen many buying ice melter. This liquid defreezer can be used to melt ice. Combs recommends putting that down before the snow starts to fall.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.