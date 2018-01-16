Moderate snowstorm set to hit western Mass

We have a snowstorm on the way for tonight through tomorrow morning. A Winter Storm Warning is up for all of western Mass from 7 PM this evening through 3 PM Tomorrow afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon with a few flurries. It wont be quite as cold with temperatures reaching near 30. Snow showers will develop this evening, but should be fairly light and scattered. There will be some slick conditions for the evening commute but the bulk of the snow will hold off until later tonight.

A storm system moving from the Great Lakes to the Northeast will help spawn a coastal low off the Carolinas this evening that will head up the coast. This storm will track off the Cape Cod coast close enough to bring accumulating snow to much of New England. This is not going to be a major snowstorm but a solid 6 inches of snow will accumulate across most of western Mass. The heaviest snow will fall after midnight into the morning commute for western Mass.

[VIDEO: SkyDrone video of Athol ice jam]

Snow totals will range from 4-8 inches for most of western Mass. There may be a bit more across the hills and Berkshires were there will be a minor accumulation today and the snow will be lighter in nature. Snow will taper off in the afternoon as the storm quickly moves northeast. We should see a bit of clearing in the afternoon as temperatures reach into the middle 30's, leading to some melting on the road ways.

It will be breezy and a bit colder for Thursday, but there is no Arcitic air behind this system. Temperatures will be near normal, but it will feel colder from the blustery northwest wind. Surface high pressure will keep us dry and sunny for Friday and Saturday and we will be trending warmer as this high moves offshore and our wind shifts out of the southwest. Temperatures will reach into the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The weather is looking good for the Patriot's game Sunday afternoon out at Foxboro. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near 50. You don't expect that for an AFC Championship game in New England!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.