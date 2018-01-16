Winter Storm Warnings now up through Wednesday afternoon

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are up now for all of western Mass and will last into Wednesday afternoon. The Warning is for about 4-8 inches of snow, most of which will accumulate during Wednesday morning.

The highest snow amounts will be in the Berkshires & hill towns with up to 8" possible. The valley will see closer to 4-6 inches of snow with this storm.

Travel conditions continue to deteriorate tonight and will be worst around sunrise as bands of moderate to heavy snow move through-reducing visibility. Mixing is not expected for western Mass with this storm, but south of Hartford and out toward Boston, snow will mix with and change to rain. Our temperatures reach lower to middle 30s by the afternoon, causing snow to be on the heavier side, but widespread power outages are not expected.

Snow will become lighter and more scattered by the early afternoon and taper off by sunset. More of a breeze will kick up as the storm departs, but winds overall won’t be an issue with this storm. We turn colder Wednesday night with temps falling back to the lower teens and upper single digits. We stay seasonably cold Thursday with a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure takes over for the end of the week and weekend and will keep our weather dry and quiet. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and Saturday, then more high clouds should roll in Sunday as a frontal boundary to our north begins drifting southward. A return flow from the southwest behind high pressure will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 30s Friday to 40s over the weekend.

Temperatures look to stay mild as our next storm system approaches early next week. If high pressure to our north plays more of a roll, our temps may get cold enough for an ice potential, but for now, it looks like we see mostly rain sometime late Monday through Tuesday morning. Some snow showers are possible on the backside of a passing cold front, but right now it doesn’t look like much.

