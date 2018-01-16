May Hill Road in Monson reopen following crash

A crash involving a 10-wheeler truck shut down a section of May Hill Road in Monson for a time Tuesday.

According to Monson Police, the crash happened in the area of 160 May Hill Road.

Neighbors said that they heard a loud bang around 7 this morning.

According to Monson Fire officials, the truck was driving down the road when the dumpster slid off and hit the utility pole, bringing down the wires.

National Grid reported several outages along the road. According to the company's outage map, power was restored around 9 a.m.

May Hill Road is now reopen to traffic.

