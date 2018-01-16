Section of May Hill Road in Monson closed after crash

A crash involving a 10-wheeler truck has shut down a section of May Hill Road in Monson.

According to Monson police, the crash happened in the area of 160 May Hill Road.

Police said the area will be closed for “a bit” while the crash is being addressed.

According to crews on scene, the 10-wheeler was carrying a large dumpster and lost control, taking out a pole and bringing wires down with it.

National Grid is reporting several outages on this road and are hoping to restore power soon.

Neighbors said that they heard a loud bang around 7 this morning.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone is without power as a result of this crash.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

