Crews battle fire on Gerrish Court in Springfield

Two people have been displaced following a fire Tuesday in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a fire in a first floor apartment at 4 Gerrish Court around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The two residents of that apartment are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

