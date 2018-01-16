Crews battle fire on Gerrish Court in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews battle fire on Gerrish Court in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo: Springfield Fire Dept.) (Photo: Springfield Fire Dept.)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people have been displaced following a fire Tuesday in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a fire in a first floor apartment at 4 Gerrish Court around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The two residents of that apartment are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

