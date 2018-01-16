MassDOT to inspect Athol bridge following ice jam

Town officials in Athol have announced that the remaining residents who were displaced by an ice jam along the Millers River have been given the 'okay' to head home.

On Saturday, residents of the Morton Meadows housing complex, which was near the river, were ordered evacuated.

Athol Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said Tuesday that officials examined the receding water level and has lifted that the mandatory evacuation of buildings #3, #4, and #5 of the Morton Meadows complex.

On Monday, eleven residents who lived in buildings #1 and #2 were allowed to return home.

"All residents have been provided with bags to have essentials ready to go if conditions change," Suhoski explained.

Town officials, along with the Army Corps of Engineers, will be continuing to monitor the river flow and height over the coming days.

There have been no reports of injuries since the incident began over the weekend.

MassDOT will be on-scene Tuesday to assess the Exchange Street Bridge, which was closed after ice tore large steel brackets that secured a 10-inch water main underneath the structure.

Suhoski noted that the water main has been isolated and no customers are without water.

"...however, local officials will need to determine the cost of repairs once the bridge is cleared for travel so that the water system can operate at peak performance," Suhoski explained.

Town officials are urging people to stay away from the river's edge and the ice for safety reasons as the conditions along the river can change suddenly.

