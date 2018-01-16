Springfield Police search for attempted robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police search for attempted robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators are searching for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery that happened late last month.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Racing Mart on St. James Avenue on Wednesday, December 29.

"The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, but did not get away with anything," Walsh explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355.

