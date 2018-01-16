Massachusetts names 3 finalists for education commissioner

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) - Officials have announced the three finalists to lead the state agency that shapes the education of nearly 1 million schoolchildren across Massachusetts.

The finalists to be the next commissioner of elementary and secondary education were announced Tuesday.

They are: Angelica Infante-Green, deputy commissioner of the Office of Instructional Support P-12 in the New York State Education Department; Jeffrey Riley, superintendent/receiver of the Lawrence Public School in Massachusetts; and Penny Schwinn, chief deputy commissioner of academics at the Texas Education Agency.

They were picked from a pool of 18 applicants and will be publicly interviewed Jan. 26 by the entire Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Former Commissioner Mitchell Chester died in June while battling cancer. Acting Commissioner Jeff Wulfson did not apply for the permanent position.

