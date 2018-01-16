Springfield Police searching for missing teen

Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Juan Arroyo, 14, has been missing since November 21.

Walsh added that Arroyo's prior known whereabouts were in the Oak Grove Avenue area of the city.

Arroyo is 5' 6" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Clark-Hicks at the Springfield Police Youth Aid bureau at (413) 750-2253

