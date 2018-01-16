Sump pumps in high demand following recent flooding

With a string of extreme weather events, many New Englanders are dealing with the aftermath of flooding.

Sump pumps, dryers, heaters and more are flying off the shelves.

“We’ve had a lot of extreme weather this year,” said Drew Tessier with Taylor Rental.

Tessier told Western Mass News that they have been busy renting the essential tools to clean up a flood.

“You have people coming in for wet vacs, you have people coming in for floor dryers, things like that...heaters,” said Tessier.

Sump pumps were completely rented out at all the western Massachusetts Taylor Rental locations during the last extreme weather event.

Taylor Rental is preparing to help customers after the next storm.

“The temperatures is going to rise again, and you’re going to have a lot of the same problems,” Tessier said.

