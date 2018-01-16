Peter Pan canceling some service due to storm

The approaching snowstorm is having an impact on travel across the area, including bus service.
Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced that some routes have been canceled for Wednesday due to the weather and the company's "concern for the safety of our customers and employees."
Those cancellations, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, include:
Williamstown-New York
New York-Williamstown
Albany-Springfield-Providence
Providence-Springfield-Albany
Springfield-Albany
Albany-Springfield
Riders can CLICK HERE for the latest travel alerts from Peter Pan.
For those whose travel has been canceled and the tickets were bought online, you can contact Peter Pan at (800) 343-9999 or visit the nearest ticket counter to have your ticket reissued.
If you are traveling and connecting to or from another bus line or using local transit, you are advised to check with those companies for any service updates.
Anyone with questions can call (800) 343-9999.
