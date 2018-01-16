Peter Pan canceling some service due to storm - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Peter Pan canceling some service due to storm

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The approaching snowstorm is having an impact on travel across the area, including bus service.

Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced that some routes have been canceled for Wednesday due to the weather and the company's "concern for the safety of our customers and employees."

Those cancellations, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, include:

Williamstown-New York

  • #0711    9:45 AM via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury

New York-Williamstown

  • #0722    5:00 PM via Southbury, Waterbury, Torrington, Winsted, Canaan, Sheffield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee Prime Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Albany-Springfield-Providence

  • #0402    7:15 AM from Worcester, via Worcester 146 Lot

Providence-Springfield-Albany

  • #0427    5:30 PM to Worcester, via Worcester 146 Lot

Springfield-Albany

  • #6351    8:50 AM via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany

Albany-Springfield

  • #6356    1:57 PM via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield, Northampton

Riders can CLICK HERE for the latest travel alerts from Peter Pan.

For those whose travel has been canceled and the tickets were bought online, you can contact Peter Pan at (800) 343-9999 or visit the nearest ticket counter to have your ticket reissued.

If you are traveling and connecting to or from another bus line or using local transit, you are advised to check with those companies for any service updates.

Anyone with questions can call (800) 343-9999.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

