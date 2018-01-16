Local schools embracing 'Blizzard Bag' policies

With the snow coming tomorrow, some schools are already cancelling or delaying.

Gateway Regional in Huntington is using a 'blizzard bag day.'

It's a way to count a snow day as a regular day, but how do schools determine if it can be a 'blizzard bag day' or not?

That's up to the district itself.

"I've actually sent an email out to the staff early this morning, saying given the weather forecast tomorrow, you should send home blizzard bag assignments," said Gateway Regional School Supt. David Hopson.

Students and staff at Gateway Regional are getting ready to use their 'blizzard bags' for the third time this school year.

They've had three snow days, but only two have been 'blizzard bag days.'

The district is in it's second year of the program which allows students to get credit for a complete day of school while home for a snow day.

All they have to do is complete the homework and class projects assigned to them.

"If we have two days back-to-back that we're not in school for any reason, we don't consider both of those days to be blizzard bag days, so the first day would be a blizzard bag day and the second day would need to made up," Hopson noted.

Hopson told Western Mass News every school district is different, but at Gateway, if it's an exam day, that can't be a 'blizzard bag day' and there are some other exceptions too.

"If we have three days off, even if they are separated by a day - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we only count two of those as blizzard bag days, just thinking about how much work it takes for teachers to prepare that and for the students to do that," Hopson explained.

Under Massachusetts law, school districts must provide 180 days of instruction and build an extra five days into their schedules for snow days or other situations that come up.

However, for Gateway, Hopson said that five 'blizzard bag days' are enough...for now.

"Gateway, historically over the last 20 or 30 years, has had seven or eight snow days, so if you can make up half of those, that's not bad. That's not going to push you to the end of June," Hopson said.

At Gateway, the blizzard bags only work if the students do it like a normal assignment and bring it back to school, so if a student chooses not to do the blizzard bag assignment, that's a day that's counted absent.

