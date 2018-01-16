WMass gears up for another dose of snow

Prepping for snow has become a familiar task for cities and towns so far this season.

DPW crews in Springfield were working ahead of the storm today to fill in potholes that opened up during the warm-up this past weekend and also pretreating some spots in hilly areas.

This isn't the first storm that western Massachusetts has had this winter, so we checked in with the DPW to find out their plan of attack and how their budget is looking.

The trucks are on standby and the salt shed is full

"We will be working overnight, but our full blown plowing operations will start between 5 and 8," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

With the peak impact timing out for the morning rush hour, Cignoli said that they are well stocked up with salt deliveries each day.

"We use about 10,000 to 11,000 tons every year. We have probably used half of that this year," Cignoli explained.

Cignoli said that they purchased some salt for this year out of last year's budget. Salt and hired equipment are the two biggest items on the department's budget:

"Budget-wise. we have actually spent $800,000 out of our $1.6 million budget. We have a lot more money encumbered, so cost-wise, we are doing well," Cignoli added.

Cignoli said that the city will likely issue a parking ban tonight, and if a clear street isn't enough of an incentive to move your car, DPW crews can now ticket those who don't obey a parking ban.

It will set you back $50 for the ticket and possibly more if your car gets towed.

In the last winter storm, crews handed out over 600 tickets.

As for the state highways, MassDOT told Western Mass News that they have over 300 crews across the state prepping the roads for the upcoming snow.

