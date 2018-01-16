Gov. Baker skeptical about creating 'safe injection sites'

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he's skeptical about creating "safe injection sites" to help stem the state's opioid abuse crisis.

The Republican says it's unknown whether allowing supervised spaces where drug users can shoot up under the care of trained staff will lead people into treatment.

Baker says he understands the argument that the sites could help reduce fatal overdoses, but adds that he's still "a hard sell" on the idea.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders says a handful of cities and states are considering such sites. She also says the sites would violate federal law.

Baker made the comments as he testified at the Statehouse in favor of a bill aimed at curbing the opioid addiction scourge that has claimed thousands of lives in Massachusetts in recent years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.