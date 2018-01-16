Changes in paychecks following new tax law

According to the IRS, about 90 percent of people will see more take-home pay.

One question people have is when will they see a change in their paychecks.

The IRS has encouraged employers to start using the new tables by February 15, but it could take your employer longer to make the change.

"Most of the rates have gone down, all the tax brackets have gone down, so I think starting in February you might start to see a little more money, because the withholding will be less,” said Tim Provost.

Tim Provost is a tax manager at the MP Group.

While the new tax law includes a big cut in the corporate tax cut from 35 to 21 percent, most Americans will see more take home money in their paychecks thanks to a much smaller tax cut for them.

Besides tax cuts, the new tax law doubles the standard deduction from 6,350 dollars to 12,000 dollars for single filers and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married and joint filers.

"I think the doubling of the standard deduction will help a lot of people who didn’t get up to that amount itemizing, but now will get a bigger deduction.”

Families could also benefit from the expansion of the child tax credit.

"I think most people will make out at varying levels. People who have children will see a significant impact. The child tax credit has doubled from one thousand to two thousand.”

Provost said that there's another benefit for parents that expands the 529 savings plan, which families use now just to save for college.

