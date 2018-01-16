Local doctors claim flu tests are not always reliable

We are currently in the midst of one of the worst flu seasons doctors can remember, and while many people are experiencing symptoms of the flu, a test for the virus may not actually reveal that you have it.

Physicians American Family Care said that we’re in the midst of one of the worst flu seasons they’ve ever seen.

“The flu has been very bad twice in my career. One was about ten years ago and one is this time right now.”

And as a result, people are getting tested left and right for the virus, even at the slightest sign of one of the many symptoms.

“From body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, nasal congestion, overall fatigue, joint pains. Any or all of could point towards it and warrants getting a flu test.”

But not all tests are coming back positive, even for the people who have the flu.

“A negative rapid flu antigen does not always denote that you do not have the flu.”

And actually, the CDC told us as clinicians to not solely use that as a determining factor in how to treat patients.

Doctors at AFC said that a cough, a sneeze, or even a conversation from 6 feet away can leave you vulnerable.

Physicians told Western Mass News that the biggest risk remains with the elderly and children.

Physicians also said that there are some misconceptions surrounding this strand of H3-N2.

Can you spread the flu if you do not have any symptoms?

“You can actually, you can be a carrier and not realize it.”

In fact, doctors at AFC said that 20 to 30 percent of the people carrying the flu virus, don’t have any of the symptoms.

Can you catch the flu from a flu shot?

“No you cannot. It is not a live vaccine.”

AFC physicians said that the strains of the virus in the shot are actually dead and therefore it’s impossible for you to get sick from one.

Do antibiotics help with the flu?

“Absolutely not. Antibiotics do not work with the flu. Influenza is a virus.”

Practicians said that if you can begin treatment within two days of getting sick, it can make all the difference, and some over the counter medicine like Tamiflu can reduce the symptoms.

And one more thing to remember is very simple: If you do have any flu like symptoms, you are advised to seek medical help as soon as possible.

