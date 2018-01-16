Teacher and student from Puerto Rico reunited at Holyoke school

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico four months ago causing catastrophic damage on the island.

The Category-5 hurricane took 64 lives and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The devastation changed lives forever including that of 30-year old teacher Jose Lopez who is making a new life in Holyoke.

30-year old Jose Lopez saw his life take a dramatic turn when Hurricane Maria destroyed his home and heavily damaged the school where he taught.

Jose came to Holyoke and got hired at the Kelley Elementary School.

Amazingly he came to realize that two of his former students, including 5th grader Gadiel Gonzalez, were students at the Kelley School.

"When I see Gadiel here I feel much better, because in Puerto Rico he's a special education student and he needs more support in the classroom.”

Jose has given that support to not only Gadiel, but his other students as well.

His talents as a teacher have been well received by school Principal Isamar Vargas.

"I think building relationships with students is the number one priority for a teacher, because that's the only way a teacher can be effective and that's by building relationships, and having a teacher like Jose in our building, building relationships with our students is very important to us.”

School principal Isamar Gonzalez said Jose arrived at Kelley school last October as a sub.

She said he is a hard worker, prepared well, took classes at Holyoke Community College, and that she saw the unlimited potential.

“We saw a teacher willing to go above and beyond what was expected of him. We knew this was a diamond.”

Right now there are 177 students from Puerto Rico in the Holyoke school system. T

They're averaging about 14 new students from, Puerto Rico a week, so their impact of Hurricane Maria is not only evident in this school system, but in school systems across the state.

