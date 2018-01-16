False alert in Hawaii prompts thoughts on survival

Tensions between North Korea and the United States hits close to home for many Americans who take the threat of a nuclear attack very seriously.

It is not something most of us want to think about, but it does make many people wonder what would you do in the case of a nuclear attack?

38 minutes of panic is how one resident of Hawaii explains what happened Saturday, when an emergency alert was sent out to all Hawaii residents warning of an inbound ballistic missile.

The alert reportedly caused by human error. A second alert clarifying there was no missile threat did not come until 38 minutes later.

“I think a lot of people think anything can happen at this point and people just want to be prepared for a worst case scenario,” said Brandy Turner.

About as far away from Hawaii as you can get, Brandy Turner at the army barracks store in West Springfield told Western Mass News that customers are becoming increasingly interested in all things survival.

“Well we have the med packs, we have the MRE's, which are nice, because the shelf life will last a while. We have emergency blankets; we have ammo cans.”

Customers can choose from any number of water filtration systems, different ways to start a fire, emergency blankets, sleeping bags and air filtration masks.

“You know when we're talking about nuclear war, there really is no preparation that makes any significant difference.,” said Dr. Ira Helfland.

Dr. Ira Helfland is a Springfield physician.

He is also a member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN.

Doctor Helfland said that if a nuclear warhead hit today, at best you might have about 10 minutes to act.

“There are some minor things that people can do like hiding in their basements if there is a nuclear bomb that doesn't happen to blow them up to avoid some of the radioactive fallout. But the consequences of any nuclear war is going to be so catastrophic, that what we really need to focus on is prevention.”

A workshop to help people prepare for an unexpected nuclear attack, put on by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now cancelled. T

The event was scheduled for tomorrow, but abruptly changed to a workshop on influenza at the last minute.

