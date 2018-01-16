Springfield man sentenced to prison for child pornography possession

A Springfield man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Alex Germaine, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in September 2017.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant to Germaine's residence on July 29, 2016, after he accessed a Russian child pornography website.

Investigators seized Germaine's cell phone, which revealed multiple images of child pornography, including one involving a sex act perpetrated by an adult male against a prepubescent female.

Another search warrant was executed on Nov. 10, 2016, at Germaine's residence in Springfield, where law enforcement seized computer discs containing child pornography.

