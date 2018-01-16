Western Mass DPW crews work ahead of overnight storm

DPW crews across western Mass said that they’re preparing for the fluctuating temps.

“We are putting down some sand and salt where needed. Especially on the hills in areas known to pre-treat,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

“We will be working overnight, but our full blown plowing operations will start between 5 and 8.”

In Northampton, Highway Superintendent Rich Parasiliti said that they cover more than 160 miles of roadway.

During peak hours, they will have 55 vehicles on the roads.

“Basically, snow plow vehicles have ample supply of sand and salt. We have a crew treating roads as we speak for a lighter snowstorm into a heavier one,” said Parasiliti.

Parasiliti said that the fluctuating temperatures have posed issues this year.

“It’s been affecting us, because rain on Friday led to flooding and we had our friends, the potholes come back because of rain and warm temps.”

And with another warm up headed our way, he said that right after this round of snow they will get right into repairing those pot holes.

Ware DPW have also been dealing with the impacts of the ever changing weather.

They’ve been keeping busy after ice jams in the Ware River forced the bridge on Upper Church Street to close. It finally reopened this afternoon.

Ware DPW’s Director Dick Kilhart said that they spent their morning clearing the ice from the Upper Church Street roadway and then prepped for the storm by stocking up on sand and salt.

