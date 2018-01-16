Portion of Maple Street in East Longmeadow closed for water main break

East Longmeadow crews have responded to Maple Street and Fairhaven Road for a water main break tonight.

Police responded to the call around 8pm.

A portion of the road is being blocked while crews work to repair the water main.

It is undetermined if residents in the area have been affected.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

