Snow of varying rates through the morning

The snow has been falling lightly across western Mass over the last couple of hours however we've seen 2-6" of inches of accumulation so far and most of us in the lower valley will pick up another 1-2" before it ends completely this afternoon. A WINTER STORM WARNING remain in effect for all of western Mass into the afternoon. The highest snow amounts will be in the Berkshires & hill towns with up to 8" possible. The valley will see closer to 4 inches of accumulation with lower amounts of to the south and east.

The wind is light and temperatures are comfortable with readings near 30. The breeze will pick up later on and we turn colder tonight with temps falling back to the lower teens and upper single digits. We stay seasonably cold tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure takes over for the end of the week and weekend and will keep our weather dry and quiet. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and Saturday, then more high clouds should roll in Sunday as a frontal boundary to our north begins drifting southward. A return flow from the southwest behind high pressure will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 30s Friday to 40s over the weekend.