Roads become icy tonight as temperatures plummet

Our snowstorm today brought the highest snow amounts to the Berkshires and hill towns with about 6 to 9 inches reported and much of Franklin and Hampshire counties saw 3 to 6 inches total. Western Hampden county saw about 4 to 6 with eastern Hampden county more like 2 to 4 inches.

Tonight skies will gradually clear and we get much colder with lows falling into the upper single digits and lower teens. Thursday will be a brisk, dry day with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool highs near 30 degrees.

High pressure builds in across the South Friday through the weekend, bringing milder temperatures our way. We will still see highs in the mid-30s Friday with scattered clouds from a frontal boundary to our north, but wet weather stays out of the area. This front lingers across northern New England over the weekend, keeping patchy clouds around, but on the south side of the front we will see temps in the mid-40s both days.

Our next chance for wet weather will come late Monday either as a chilly rain or a wintry mix. Any mixing looks to turn to rain that will linger much of Tuesday. Temperatures may briefly spike in the upper 40s Tuesday before a cold front comes through, then we turn seasonably colder midweek.

