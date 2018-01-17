Storm's timing could make for tricky commute

Snow continues to fall and although some schools have chalked today up as a loss, plenty of people still have places to go.
As of approximately 6 a.m., many of the area roadways were covered in a few inches of snow.
[Track the latest traffic conditions online]
Crews have begun heading out to treat and plow, where needed.
A few accidents have been reported since the snow began, but none of them have been major.
[Check out your latest First Warning Forecast]
If you're heading out, remember take it slow, give the cars in front of you some space, and turn your lights on.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.