DPW crews working to treat and clear area roadways

The snow continues to fall across the area and it's keeping local and state crews busy trying to keep the roads clear.

MassDOT reports that they have over 1,500 crews out treating and plowing the state's highways. They noted that road conditions across the state range from wet pavement to snow-covered.

Crews in local cities and towns are also heading out.

Springfield DPW began their full plowing operation just before 7 a.m. with dozens of plows on the road.

A few accidents have been reported since the snow began, but none of them have been major.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News they have been pre-treating roads since Tuesday morning with sand and salt, trying to hit roads with hills or trouble spots in general for those driving today.

Other cities like Ludlow, Northampton, and Westfield have done the same.

The snow has also impacted mass transportation. Peter Pan has canceled some routes today due to the snow and Bradley International Airport is open, but some cancellations have been reported.

MassDOT asks that if you do head out on the roads to not crowd the plow and allow for extra time.

