Bradley Airport open, but has flight cancellations

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is open for the day on Wednesday, despite another winter storm bearing down on New England.

However, it did report a number of flight cancellations.

Alisa Sisic, who represents Bradley and the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the airport is monitoring the storm and that snow removal efforts are ongoing.

"There are a number of flight cancellations this morning as airlines continue to adjust their schedules because of the storm," Sisic said. "Further cancellations and delays may be possible as the storm progresses."

Passengers are advised, as with any storm, to contact their airlines to check itineraries and look up potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

For real-time flight status updates, passengers can head to Bradley's website here.

They can also follow the airport's Twitter account at @BDLFlightInfo.

Copyright 2018 WFSB and Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.