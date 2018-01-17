Midweek storm delaying trash pick-up in several communities

This recent snowstorm is having an impact on trash and recycling pick-up in several area communities.

In Agawam, collections are canceled for Wednesday and residents are asked to remove all trash and recycling containers from the tree belt until 6 a.m. Thursday.

"All remaining trash and recycling collections will be on a one day delay for the remainder of this week with Friday collections to be picked up on Saturday," said John Decker with Agawam's DPW in a statement.

There will also be no trash or recycling pick-up in Chicopee on Wednesday. Collection will now be delayed two days due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday and Wednesday's snow.

In Springfield, trash and recycling that was scheduled to be picked up Wednesday will now be collected on Saturday. Christmas trees will also be picked up Saturday, but bulk pick-ups and barrel repairs will be on Wednesday, January 24. Residents with questions can call 311 or (413) 736-3111.

West Springfield residents will have to wait an extra day to have their trash and recycling picked up after collections were cancelled for Wednesday.

