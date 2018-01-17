Woman injured in crash along Hockanum Rd. in Hadley

One person is in the hospital after a crash in Hadley.

Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa said that officers responded to the crash on Hockanum Road early Tuesday evening.

According to police, the female driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went sideways into a tree.

"The operator was the only occupant in the vehicle, and the jaws of life were required to free her," Costa explained.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

