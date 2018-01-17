Chicopee man facing charges for second OUI offense

A Chicopee man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a car early Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 3:15 a.m. today, an officer was parked at the intersection of Meadow and Grattan Streets when he saw a vehicle come down Grattan Street towards Meadow Street, quickly turn left, cross the solid marked lines, jump the curb, and crash into a utility pole.

That driver then reportedly backed up away from the pole, at which point the officer activated the cruiser's lights and the car turned into the parking lot a nearby bank.

Wilk noted that the driver, identified as 42-year-old Michael Bryant of Chicopee, got out of the car and was allegedly "unsteady on his feet" as he tried to walk around and look at the damage.

Investigators asked Bryant if he was injured, to which he replied no. It was then that an officer reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Bryant's breath and that his eyes were glassy.

A passenger, who was uninjured, was inside the vehicle, as well as an open container of beer in a cup holder, according to Wilk.

Bryant was placed under arrest on charges including operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations. He was booked and held on $290 bail.

