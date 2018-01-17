Snow Totals for January 17th - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Snow Totals for January 17th

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Here are the final snow totals from Wednesday, January 17th snowstorm. 

Hampden County:
     Chester - 6.5"
     Blandford - 5"
     Westfield - 5"
     Chicopee - 3"
     Wilbraham - 2.5"
     Ludlow - 2.3"
     Springfield - 2.2"
     Palmer - 2"
     East Longmeadow - 1.3"
     Hampden - 1.3"
     
Hampshire County:
     Chesterfield - 7"
     Plainfield - 6.5"
     Worthington - 6"
     Westhampton - 6"
     Cummington - 6"
     Williamsburg - 5.5"
     Huntington - 5.3"
     Easthampton - 4.8"
     Holyoke - 4"
     Amherst - 3.6"
     South Hadley - 3.5"
     Granby - 2.9"
     Ware - 1.5"

Franklin County: 
     Colrain - 7"
     East Hawley - 6"
     Conway - 6"
     Turners Falls - 6"
     Ashfield - 5.5"
     Rowe - 5"
     Leyden - 4.5"
     Sunderland - 4.5"
     Greenfield - 5"
     Deerfield - 4"


Berkshire County: 
     New Ashford - 9"
     Savoy - 7.7"
     Chesire - 7.2"
     Pittsfield - 7"
     Clarksburg - 6.8"
     Hinsdale - 6"
     Lenoxdale - 5.8"
     Sandisfield - 5.5"

     
Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

