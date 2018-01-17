Snow Totals for January 17th

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Here are the final snow totals from Wednesday, January 17th snowstorm.



Hampden County:

Chester - 6.5"

Blandford - 5"

Westfield - 5"

Chicopee - 3"

Wilbraham - 2.5"

Ludlow - 2.3"

Springfield - 2.2"

Palmer - 2"

East Longmeadow - 1.3"

Hampden - 1.3"



Hampshire County:

Chesterfield - 7"

Plainfield - 6.5"

Worthington - 6"

Westhampton - 6"

Cummington - 6"

Williamsburg - 5.5"

Huntington - 5.3"

Easthampton - 4.8"

Holyoke - 4"

Amherst - 3.6"

South Hadley - 3.5"

Granby - 2.9"

Ware - 1.5"



Franklin County:

Colrain - 7"

East Hawley - 6"

Conway - 6"

Turners Falls - 6"

Ashfield - 5.5"

Rowe - 5"

Leyden - 4.5"

Sunderland - 4.5"

Greenfield - 5"

Deerfield - 4"



Berkshire County:

New Ashford - 9"

Savoy - 7.7"

Chesire - 7.2"

Pittsfield - 7"

Clarksburg - 6.8"

Hinsdale - 6"

Lenoxdale - 5.8"

Sandisfield - 5.5"





Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.