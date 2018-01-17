Snow Totals for January 17th

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Here are the final snow totals from Wednesday, January 17th snowstorm.
Hampden County:
Chester - 6.5"
Blandford - 5"
Westfield - 5"
Chicopee - 3"
Wilbraham - 2.5"
Ludlow - 2.3"
Springfield - 2.2"
Palmer - 2"
East Longmeadow - 1.3"
Hampden - 1.3"
Hampshire County:
Chesterfield - 7"
Plainfield - 6.5"
Worthington - 6"
Westhampton - 6"
Cummington - 6"
Williamsburg - 5.5"
Huntington - 5.3"
Easthampton - 4.8"
Holyoke - 4"
Amherst - 3.6"
South Hadley - 3.5"
Granby - 2.9"
Ware - 1.5"
Franklin County:
Colrain - 7"
East Hawley - 6"
Conway - 6"
Turners Falls - 6"
Ashfield - 5.5"
Rowe - 5"
Leyden - 4.5"
Sunderland - 4.5"
Greenfield - 5"
Deerfield - 4"
Berkshire County:
New Ashford - 9"
Savoy - 7.7"
Chesire - 7.2"
Pittsfield - 7"
Clarksburg - 6.8"
Hinsdale - 6"
Lenoxdale - 5.8"
Sandisfield - 5.5"
Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.
