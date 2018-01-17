Chicopee cracking down on cars illegally parked during parking bans

If New Englanders know one thing, it's how to deal with the snow. However, what may not be so clear is how to not get your car towed during a parking ban.

Today, tow companies hit the streets of Chicopee to deal with cars parked where they shouldn't be.

Mother Nature has struck again, hitting western Massachusetts with an other fresh layer of snow.

Schools were closed, roads along with them, and parking bans were being enforced across the city of Chicopee.

"We came out at about 9 o'clock, we met down at the DPW, we got our orders and now, we're out here grabbing cars," said Kyle Barlow with Interstate Towing.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk added, "It's to keep the cars off the streets so the plows can go through and do a thorough job."

Wilk told Western Mass News that the rules come from the city and are clear.

"The main roads, you cannot park on during a parking ban. During the even years, you can park on the even years of side streets, odd years on the odd side," Wilk added.

Teams of tow trucks from Interstate Towing and others deployed into the city in search of violators and it wasn't just one or two they found.

"We'll probably see about 50 to 60 cars, just because of the weather and the time of the day, everybody is at work or they're going to work from home," Barlow explained.

Lucretia Avenue was filled with cars parked on the wrong side when we arrived and the towing professionals got to work instantly on the vehicles DPW crews identified as violators.

Within minutes, the illegally parked cars were removed and brought to Interstate Towing, where they could be picked up by their owners, who weren't just charged for the tow by Interstate, but they were also ticketed by the city - making for one hefty fine that could have all been avoided.

"The ticket for snow removal parking is $15. However, the towing and the cost associated with it is quite higher," Wilk noted.

Tow truck drivers do want to remind everybody that if you are out on the road and you do seem a tow truck doing their job, get over to the side of the road, give them a little space, and make sure that they can go home at the end of the night.

