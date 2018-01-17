Drivers contend with another round of snow as they hit the road

As the snow continues to fall, the impact continues, whether you're home shoveling or heading out on the roads.

From what we've picked up from several public works crews so far, this storm is nowhere near as challenging as the last, so that's good.

They are getting ahead of it as the best they can, but even then, some have had no choice but to drive in the conditions.

"Basically, I'm cleaning the top because I'm short, so I've been trying to clean it off. I don't want the snow to hit any other cars," said Xiomara Vazquez of Springfield.

Vazquez did not picture Wednesday morning to go this way - out in her pajamas, clearing snow off her car to get to work.

"They called me around 8 telling me I still had to go in," Vazquez added.

The plan was to spend some time with her two year old son and four year old daughter. Instead, it was off to Agawam in a hurry and a call to grandma, who had to drive in the snow to babysit.

Vazquez is one of many who have commitments they can't let go today. She told Western Mass News the kids were crying on the way out the door, but she knows how to cheer them up.

"I'll call them when I'm done working to let them know I'll be on their way," Vazquez explained.

There are those going to work today in the conditions, there are those who are off, and then there are those who are working outside clearing out the snow, so they can get out onto the roads safely.

"I have to take care of my grandmother when it comes to certain things around the house and no one else is going to do it but me," said Frederick Byrd of Springfield.

Byrd spent most of the morning clearing his driveway and sidewalk with just a shovel in hand. His grandma just came off eye surgery and has an all-important appointment today.

Rain, snow, or shine, Byrd's family always comes first.

"I try to make it my priority because sometimes she can't get out the house in the morning," Byrd added.

The Springfield DPW has nearly two dozen trucks out plowing the roads as we speak to make sure families like those you just heard from can make it there and back safely today.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.