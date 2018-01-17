Crews in Montague spend long hours clearing roads

Franklin County saw higher snow totals than the rest of the Pioneer Valley during Wednesday's storm.

More snow meant longer hours for Montague DPW workers that were out treating the roads since 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The storm is just lingering forever so we have to go out and clean a little bit, do some sanding, come back and take a break, go back out and clean some more. It’s a very long drawn out process," said Montague DPW Superintendent, Tom Bergeron.

The entire department has been working together on this storm, and Bergeron noted that crews were able to clock out at their normal hours on Wednesday.

"The town of Montague has 108 miles of roads. I have 20 guys on my department in all of us plow and sand except for one," Bergeron added.

Everyone, including the superintendent works to clear off the streets, and those who had to hit the roads this morning to get to work told Western Mass News the roads were in good shape.

"If I didn’t have to be on the roads I wouldn’t and I would hope more people would do that if they didn’t have to," said Michelle Loud.

